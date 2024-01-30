Home

Paytm Launches Cashback Offers on Bus Ticket, Flight Booking to Visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Paytm Launches Cashback Offer: Those who want to avail this mega cashback offer need to do is use promo codes 'BUSAYODHYA' and 'FLYAYODHYA' for bus and flight bookings.

Users can unlock stamps by using Paytm app for all their payments, such as scanning and paying at nearby shops, paying bills, doing recharges, and more.

New Delhi: Days after Ram Nadir Pran Pratistha, Paytm has announced a mega cashback offers for devotees visiting Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya. With this cashback offer, devotees can avail up to 100 per cent cashback on bus and flight bookings. To avail of this mega cashback offer, travellers all need to do is use promo codes ‘BUSAYODHYA’ and ‘FLYAYODHYA’ for bus and flight bookings.

Paytm Launches Cashback Offer: Check Discounts

As per the announcement from Paytm, every tenth user who uses the codes will be given the cashback which is Rs 1,000 maximum for bus travellers and they will get up to Rs 5,000 for flight booking. Apart from this, Paytm is also offering a ‘Free Cancellation’ option which provides a full refund without needing a reason.

Speaking to Business Today, a Paytm spokesperson said bring at the forefront of mobile payments and QR technology, he is delighted to introduce this exclusive offer for devotees travelling to Ayodhya. “Through our exclusive offers, including 100 per cent cashback on bus and flight bookings, our goal is to help users with seamless travel to Ayodhya,” he said.

Previously, Paytm allowed users to contribute to the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust through its app.

How to Donate to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Through Paytm

First go to the Paytm app

On the home page, click on ‘View all’ from Bill Payments

Go to ‘Devotion’

Select ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomu Teerth Kshetra’

Add details like name, e-mail ID, and the amount you wish to donate

Click on ‘Proceed to Pay’

Devotees Throng Temple For Darshan of Ram Lalla

Earlier in the day, devotees from across the country thronged the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to receive a darshan of Lord Shri Ram Lalla amidst fog and cold weather in Ayodhya.

Braving the fog and cold wave, devotees gathered at Rampath to receive the blessings of Lord Ram at the grand Ayodhya Temple.

Visuals show devotees wearing the Urdhva Pundra “elevated mark” tilaka making their way in queues for the darshan of Shri Ram Lalla.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that the state government is committed to ensuring the safety, convenience, and smooth experience for devotees visiting Ayodhya from all over the country to seek darshan and worship Shri Ram Lalla.

Upon his arrival in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister convened a meeting with senior officials from the state, zone, and district at the Control Room situated in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex.

He highlighted, “With the improvement in weather conditions and a reduction in cold, we anticipate a surge in tourists and Ram devotees in Ayodhya. We must take special care to facilitate easy darshan of Ram Lalla for all devotees.”

