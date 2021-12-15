New Delhi: Paytm on Wednesday launched its EdTech platform called ‘Wealth Academy’ to give training to traders and investors across the country. As per updates, the company through this tutorial platform will offer programs and webinars on buying and selling and monetary ideas. The Paytm in a statement said that programs will likely be curated as per the necessity of every particular person.Also Read - Paytm Share Price: JM Financial Gives 'Sell' Call For Stocks With Target Price Of Rs 1,240

However, the courses will vary for various customers. The academy has a course called as ‘DIY – Create your own portfolio’ for inexperienced people whereas for those familar with the method, there are programs on investing types. Also Read - Finally Out Of Slump? Paytm Share Price Rises 8 Per Cent. Details Here

To get suited courses, the candidates will have to take small evaluation quiz. Some of the accessible courses include ‘Introduction to Derivatives’, ‘Option Greeks’, ‘Directional Options Strategies’. Also Read - Paytm Shares: Should You Sell Or Keep After Muted Listing? Know What Experts Have To Say

At the end of the course, the customers will have to take a complete evaluation with which they can look at all ideas of the course. Moreover, certification will likely be provided to customers who pass this test. The programs will likely be a mixture of video, audio, and textual content material. Each course will have checkpoints that allows customers begin their studying from an applicable stage.

Apart from the courses, the platform also provides webinars by experts of various fields. The webinars will be offered in various languages such as English, Hindi, Gujarati and Tamil.

The Paytm said that the courses can be found within the type of one-year subscription plan costing Rs 1200. One-year subscription of all webinars and programs collectively can be obtained at Rs 4500.

They can also select to attend particular person webinars at the price of Rs 500 or Rs 1000. Additionally, customers will get one week free trial for all programs. Initially, Paytm Wealth Academy will be accessible to choose customers adopted by an entire rollout.

“Over the past couple of years, India has seen an increase in stock market participation. There are many new users who are keen to learn and understand financial concepts. A lot of educational content on this topic has come up in recent times, but there is a lack of a structured platform that focuses on helping traders gain applicable knowledge in formats they are familiar with. Paytm Wealth Academy bridges this gap by offering personalized learning options for every type of investor and trader, regardless of where they are in their trading journey,” Paytm said in an official statement.