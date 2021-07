New Delhi: Paytm Money today announced the launch of an innovative feature that will enable users to apply for initial share-sales before the actual IPO opening in the markets. Zomato is the first IPO on Paytm Money launched with this feature, and thousands of applicants on the platform have already placed their orders over the last two days, the digital brokerage said in a statement, as per a PTI report.Also Read - Aakash Chopra Feels It's a Tough Call to Pick Between Shreyas Iyer & Suryakumar Yadav For No.4 Spot in T20 World Cup