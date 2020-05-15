New Delhi: In a bid to support senior and differently-abled citizens in Delhi-NCR, the Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) announced the launch of ‘cash at home’ facililty, through which financial technology company will deliver cash at their homes. Also Read - Coronavirus in Goa: As State Goes From 0 to 8 Cases, CM Sawant Urges Railways Not to Halt Train Here

Through this facility, senior citizens can request for cash of minimum Rs 1000 and maximum Rs 5000. Senior or differently-abled citizens, who have savings account with Paytm Payments Bank, can use the Paytm application to raise the request for cash. The money would be delivered to the needed within 2 days of the request having been raised.

Issuing a notification, the PPBL said,"Cash at Home' facility is the latest among the services that the bank has launched to make the banking experience more convenient and accessible for its customers. Recently, it has launched a Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) facility where it enabled customers to receive the benefits of over 400 government subsidies directly into their PPBL Savings Account."