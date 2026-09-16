Stock Market News: Paytm share price jumps 7 percent to 52-week high amid UPI MDR move | Check key details here

The introduction of MDR on select UPI transactions will not affect automated recurring payments such as mutual fund SIPs, insurance subscriptions, utility bills or OTT streaming services.

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Paytm share price jumps 7 percent to 52-week high

New Delhi: Shares of One 97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, witnessed a major surge of over 7 percent on Wednesday, September 16. This comes after the government announced the introduction of the first-ever Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on certain UPI transactions above Rs 2,000. The latest move by the government has brought the spotlight on a potential new revenue stream for digital payments companies, with brokerages raising their expectations for Paytm.

As per the latest report, Paytm shares climbed as much as 7.2 percent to Rs 1,856.50 per share, marking a fresh 52-week high. The stock has now soared 96 percent from its 52-week low of Rs 947.10, hit in March 2026.

The rally followed the National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) announcement on Tuesday that the government will introduce MDR on certain Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions from October 15. Merchants will pay 0.4 percent on transactions above ₹2,000, while the maximum fee will be capped at ₹300 for payments of Rs 75,000 or more.

What does the new UPI MDR mean for consumers and merchants?

It is important to note that the consumers will not be charged for UPI payments, while Person-to-Person (P2P) transfers will remain free. Small merchants under the P2PM framework, including vendors receiving up to ₹1 lakh a month through UPI QR codes, will also remain exempt from MDR.

The new UPI framework will continue to keep person-to-person (P2P) transactions free, irrespective of the amount transferred. Payments made to any merchant up to Rs 2,000 will also remain free, while a new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) will apply to specified person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions above Rs 2,000.

The introduction of MDR on select UPI transactions will not affect automated recurring payments such as mutual fund SIPs, insurance subscriptions, utility bills or OTT streaming services. The NPCI has clarified that the MDR will be paid by merchants and cannot be passed on to customers. Therefore, consumers will continue paying the listed price while using UPI, without any separate transaction or platform fee being imposed by UPI apps.

Following are the key highlights of Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions:

No Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) to be levied on UPI transactions up to Rs 2,000

MDR of 0.4% to be levied on Person to Merchant transactions above Rs 2,000

On a Rs 3,000 purchase, 0.4 percent rate works out to a Rs 12 fee paid by merchant to its acquiring bank

Commission to be shared amongst the payment ecosystem partners including banks

No charges on person-to-person (P2P) transactions, irrespective of transaction value

MDR capped at Rs 300 per transaction on high-value payments of Rs 75,000 and above

Essential sectors like telecom, insurance, fuel sectors to pay a flat MDR of Rs 5 per transaction

Payments towards mutual funds, and stock brokers to attract MDR of 0.02%, capped at Rs 300

Small merchants receiving up to Rs 1 lakh per month to enjoy mandatory zero MDR for all transactions

UPI app providers prohibited from levying platform fees or hidden charges

Banks advised to ensure that merchants do not pass MDR charges to customers for UPI payments

No monthly quotas, volume limits, or tiered caps on free UPI transactions for persons

Daily transaction limits enforced by banks, NPCI Rs 1–5 lakh depending on category

Dedicated fund for promoting use of UPI by small merchants to be set up with contribution of 5% of total MDR collections

Only 4 percentage of merchant transactions to be impacted by the MDR introduction

Finalized MDR framework and threshold structure take effect from October 15, 2026.

OTT subscriptions and utility bills remain unaffected

Consumers using UPI AutoPay for monthly utility bills, OTT streaming subscriptions and recurring investments will not pay any prescribed MDR charge on those automated recurring transactions.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.