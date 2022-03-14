New Delhi: Bad news is not yet over for Paytm. After the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new customers, the shares of the fintech plunged over 12 per cent in early trade on Monday hitting an all-time low of Rs 672 per equity share. The Bank has been barred till the company goes through a comprehensive audit. The Sensex today was trading in the green after opening over 200 points up.Also Read - Paytm Founder Arrested, Later Released On Bail After Ramming Car Into DCP's Vehicle In Delhi

According to RBI, the bank will be allowed to onboard new customers subject to 'specific permission' granted by the central bank after the audit of the company is done. The company later tweeted to say that their existing customers can continue to use all the banking services. It tweeted, "Dear customers, we value your relationship with us. We are taking all steps to comply with the RBI directions. Our existing customers can continue to seamlessly use all our banking services."

Dear customers, we value your relationship with us. We are taking all steps to comply with the RBI directions. Our existing customers can continue to seamlessly use all our banking services. — Paytm Payments Bank (@PaytmBank) March 12, 2022

As of 9:50 AM, the shares of the company owned by One 97 Communications Ltd. were trading at Rs 684 per equity share. It must be noted that the shares of the company had a share price of Rs 2,150 per share. The company had listed at Rs 1,950 per equity share. The value of shares has been decreasing consistently since the listing. On the listing day alone, the share price of the company closed over 27% lower at Rs 1,564 per share.

Paytm was founded by Vijay Shekhar Sharma.