New Delhi: Shares of One 97 Communications Limited, the parent body of Paytm, are all set to be listed today at BSE and NSE. This has come after Paytm IPO subscription period and shares allotment process got over. If successful, the initial public offering will be the largest ever in India.

Paytm Share Price Today

The shares of Paytm are making debut at the stock market today. Investors are curious to know the Paytm share price.

To check the Paytm share price, investors need to visit https://www.bseindia.com/stock-share-price/one-97-communications-ltd/paytm/543396/

Paytm IPO Details

The subscription period of the initial public offering opened on November 8 and closed on November 10.

The IPO was subscribed 1.89 times overall. At qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment, the IPO was subscribed 2.97 times, 0.24 times at non-institutional investors (NII), 1.66 times at Retail Individual Investor (RII) category, according to details on Chittorgarh website.

It has a face value of Rs 1 per equity share.

Paytm IPO price was fixed at Rs 2,080 to Rs 2,150 per equity share.

It has a market lot of 6 shares and minimum order quantity of 6 shares.

The initial public offering has an issue size of Rs 18,300 crore. Out of the total, the fresh issue is of Rs 8,300 crore. Paytm IPO has an offer for sale of Rs 10,000 crore.

Digital financial services firm Paytm was looking at a valuation of Rs 1.47-1.78 lakh crore, according to PTI report.

US-based valuation expert Aswath Damodaran, who is a professor specialising in finance at the Stern School of Business at New York University, had valued the unlisted shares of the firm at Rs 2,950 apiece, the PTI report says.