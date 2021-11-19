New Delhi: The weak debut of Paytm shares at the stock market, both BSE and NSE Nifty 50, has marred the euphoria surrounding the launch of India’s biggest ever Initial Public Offering (IPO) by One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of the popular digital payments platform.Also Read - Paytm Shares: Should You Sell Or Keep After Muted Listing? Know What Experts Have To Say

The Paytm stock was listed at Rs 1,955, slipping 9 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. Paytm share price then plunged 27.25 per cent to Rs 1,564 during the day. On the NSE, it debuted at Rs 1,950, registering a decline of 9.30 per cent against the issue price. During the day, the stock plunged 27.34 per cent to Rs 1,562. Notably, Paytm had fixed its IPO in a price band of Rs 2,080-2,150 per share.

Inflated Valuation, Losses for Investor

The development has once again raised the apprehensions – Should you be party to the IPO rush? The muted listing of Paytm has revealed that perhaps investors have become more careful after a raft of IPOs had hit the market with exorbitant valuations.

The IPO market, which has already established a new record with over IPOs collecting more than Rs 72,300 crores for the first time in any calendar year, might be on pace to reach or surpass the Rs 1 lakh crore milestone, Yesha Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities had stated.

Given the abundant liquidity, SEBI easing the listing procedure and overall bullish sentiments, the IPO craze is comprehensible. Bull runs in the past have often been accompanied with IPO frenzy. For instance, in 2017-18, there were 81 IPOs/FPOs/OFS worth Rs 98k crore, Shah said.

Coming back to the present, with funds already blocked in secondary markets and IPOs being appealing money-making prospects, it had become advantageous for investors, particularly HNIs, to borrow funds for IPOs at exceptionally competitive interest rates, Shah noted.

Investors who leverage their way to IPOs earn only if the company lists at a larger premium as compared to the cost of funding. However, in the second half of 2021, 25 per cent of IPOs listed at a discount, resulting in losses for investors and increased risk for financiers, Shah said.

Think Before Subscribing to IPOs

This, along with the RBI’s move to suck up excess liquidity via VRRR auctions, resulted in borrowing costs almost doubling at the moment. Because lending rates have risen, HNIs are likely to be more cautious and selective in the IPOs they apply for. Therefore before subscribing, retail investors should analyse not just the potential listing gains, but also the fundamentals and valuations of the IPOs, and seek for solid companies with a compelling long-term structural growth story, according to Shah.