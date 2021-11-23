New Delhi: After a rough time in the stock market since its listing on Thursday, the Paytm share price finally rose today. It climbed more than 8 per cent after falling over 40 per cent in the previous two sessions. This might come as a relief to its investors.Also Read - Share Market Crashes Today. Top Stocks Here

According to BSEINDIA’s website, as of 12:14 PM, the stock was trading at Rs 1,481.10, 8.88 per cent more than the previous close at Rs 1,360.30. Almost 5 lakh shares of the fintech giant had been traded in the BSE as of 11:50 AM. Also Read - Sensex Plunges Over 1500 Points, Nifty 50 Down Below 17,400. Here Is Why

The company had a rather dull start in the stock market. Also Read - LIC Is Valued at $150 Billion Ahead of IPO. Details Here

According to Financial Times, the share price had fallen 27 per cent below its issue price on the first day of its listing. It closed at Rs 1,369 against the issue price of Rs 2,150. The share fell further 13 per cent on Monday, its second day in the market. The stock fell over 40 per cent cumulatively.

Friday was a holiday for the share market owing to Guru Nanak Jayanti.