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Paytm shares in focus as RBI cancels licence of Payments Bank; company issues clarification

Paytm shares in focus as RBI cancels licence of Payments Bank; company issues clarification

Paytm shares come to focus after RBI cancelled Paytm Payments Bank’s licence. The company has now issued an official clarification. Scroll down for details.

RBI takes action against Paytm Payments Bank by cancelling its licence; details inside

Paytm Payments Bank: In an explosive action by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the licence of the Paytm Payments Bank Limited was cancelled on Friday. The move came after the payments bank failed to comply with some of the guidelines issued by the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, as revealed in an audit report. Alongside this, the RBI stated that it was necessary to do so, as the bank’s operations were found harmful to the depositors’ interests. Now, the shares of One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) are being eyed, as the central bank revoked its payments bank licence on April 24, i.e., Friday.

RBI’s action on Paytm Payments Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cancelled the Banking Regulation Act, stating some serious concerns. The official notofication read, “The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, vide order dated April 24, 2026, cancelled the banking licence issued to Paytm Payments Bank Limited under Section 22(4) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (‘BR Act’) effective from close of business on April 24, 2026. Consequently, Paytm Payments Bank Limited is prohibited from conducting the business of ‘banking’ as defined in Section 5(b) or any additional business specified under Section 6 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 with immediate effect. RBI will make an application for winding up of the bank before the High Court.”

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cancelled the banking licence issued to Paytm Payments Bank Limited under Section 22(4) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (‘BR Act’) effective from close of business on April 24, 2026. Consequently, Paytm Payments Bank Limited is prohibited… pic.twitter.com/B746of2bah — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

Also Read: RBI takes action against Paytm Payments Bank by cancelling its licence; details inside

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Paytm’s response

The recent regulatory action on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has no financial or business impact on Paytm (One 97 Communications Ltd) We have no exposure or material business arrangements with PPBL, and no services are offered in partnership with it. PPBL operates… pic.twitter.com/0iOPYrNf5u — Paytm (@Paytm) April 25, 2026

Paytm, in the recent clarification mentioned that the recent action on the Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) has no financial impact on the One 97 Communications Limited of Paytm.

“We have no exposure or material business arrangements with PPBL, and no services are offered in partnership with it. PPBL operates independently, with no board or management involvement from Paytm. This matter relates solely to PPBL and should not be attributed to Paytm. All services including Paytm App, Paytm UPI, Paytm Gold, Paytm QR, Paytm Soundbox, Paytm Card Machines, Paytm Payment Gateway, Paytm Money and other offerings by subsidiaries and associate companies operate uninterrupted,” said the company.

Also Read: RBI issues fresh guidelines for digital payments, check update on auto-debit payments and UPI

What does the clarification mean?

The clarification of Paytm means that for the customers, there’s no immediate disruption likely to happen. The services like digital payments, UPI services, and merchant tools will still continue as usual.

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