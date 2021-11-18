New Delhi: Shares of Paytm were today listed on stock market below its initial public offering (IPO) issue price. While the Paytm IPO price band was fixed at Rs 2,150 per equity share, the stocks were listed at Rs 1,929 on Thursday morning. Paytm share price is at Rs 1703.10, down by over 440 points and more than 20 per cent, according to the latest data on BSE India.Also Read - Paytm IPO Listing Today: Check Share Price Here

The initial public offering has an issue size of Rs 18,300 crore. Out of the total, the fresh issue is Rs 8,300 crore and the offer for sale is Rs 10,000 crore.

Meanwhile, BSE Sensex fell over 100 points in early trade on Thursday, tracking losses in index majors Infosys, Reliance Industries and TCS amid a negative trend in global markets and sustained foreign fund outflow. Despite opening on a positive note, the 30-share index turned red to trade 112.13 points or 0.19 per cent lower at 59,896.20. Similarly, the Nifty fell 35.95 points or 0.20 per cent to 17,862.70, according to a PTI report.

M&M was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy’s, Maruti, Bajaj Auto and TCS. On the other hand, SBI, HDFC Bank, ITC, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Finance were among the gainers, the PTI report says.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 314.04 points or 0.52 per cent lower at 60,008.33, extending losses, and Nifty fell by 100.55 points or 0.56 per cent to 17,898.65.