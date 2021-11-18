New Delhi: Shares of Paytm’s parent One 97 Communications were today listed at a steep discount of more than 9 per cent. Earlier, the IPO, which is touted as the biggest IPO of Rs 18,300 crore in the Indian Capital Market, received underwhelming response from investors during its subscription period.Also Read - Paytm Shares Listed at Rs 1,929 Against IPO Issue Price of ₹2,150

As of 12:10, the share was trading at a rate of Rs 1,685, 21.63 per cent below the issue price of Rs 2,150 per equity share on BSE, according to details on BSE India website.

Should You Keep It or Sell It? Read What Experts Have To Say

As reported by Zee Business, Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investment Ltd. said that the company is a loss-making company and very aggressively priced. Meena told Zee Business, "I would suggest only aggressive investors hold this stock for the long term amid uncertainty."

“It is difficult to value such companies for time being, but by the time market will understand the way to value such kinds of businesses where the market will focus on how fast it will become profitable and how well it will use its strength to explore new businesses like Credit card and Payment banking,” Meena added.

Parth Nyati, Founder, Tradingo told Zee Business, “New investors are advised to look for other opportunities, where other new edge companies can perform much better than Paytm.”

On the other hand, according to Divam Sharma, Co-founder of Green Portfolio, the company has adequate growth support in long term. “Support from the capital raised in this IPO, and from large institutional capital, including global pension funds and government funds, will ensure adequate growth support for the company in the coming years,” he was quoted as saying by Zee Business.

On the day of listing, Macquarie downgraded the rating of the share to ‘underperform’. The financial services group set a target price of Rs 1,200, the report said.