Home

Business

Paytm Stock In Focus Today, After Vijay Shekhar Sharma Resigns As non-executive Chairman Of Paytm Payments Bank

Paytm Stock In Focus Today, After Vijay Shekhar Sharma Resigns As non-executive Chairman Of Paytm Payments Bank

Paytm's parent company One97 Communications announced that it has withdrawn its nominee from the Paytm Payments Bank Board and Vijay Shekhar Sharma has also resigned as Part-Time non-executive Chairman, Paytm stock will be in focus today.

Paytm Stocks Today

As Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma stepped down as part-time non-executive Chairman of Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) on Monday , Paytm stocks will be in focus today. Paytm stock price on Monday ended at 5% upper circuit at ₹427.95 apiece on the BSE.

Trending Now

Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma Resigns

Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications announced that it has withdrawn its nominee from the Paytm Payments Bank Board and Vijay Shekhar Sharma has also resigned as Part-Time non-executive Chairman, Paytm stock will be in focus today.The Paytm Payments Bank has reconstituted the board, according to the reports.

You may like to read

Macquarie On Paytm Stock

If Paytm Payments Bank is allowed to carry out operations, it will provide addition to profitability for Paytm, said Foreign brokerage firm Macquarie reported CNBC-TV18.

Paytm Stock Rating

Macquarie has maintained an ‘Underperform’ rating on Paytm with a target price of ₹275 per share.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has barred the PPBL from accepting deposits and credits from any customer post-March 15 for persistent non-compliance and continued material supervisory concerns in the bank.

PPBL has reconstituted its Board of Directors with the appointment of Ex-Central Bank of India Chairman Srinivasan Sridhar, retired IAS officer Debendranath Sarangi, former Executive Director of Bank of Baroda Ashok Kumar Garg, and former IAS officer Rajni Sekhri Sibal, Paytm said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.