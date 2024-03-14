  • Home
Paytm To Become Third-party UPI App, Gets Regulator’s Nod

Four banks -- Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, YES Bank -- to act as Payment System Provider to Paytm: NPCI

Published: March 14, 2024 7:11 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Four banks — Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, YES Bank — to act as Payment System Provider to Paytm: NPCI said.

