Paytm Users Can Now Make UPI Payments To Unregistered People Via Third Party App. Here Is How

Delhi: Digital payments is gaining much traction in around the world. Today one can easily find almost every vendor with a QR code scanner enabling digital payment. In a recent update, Paytm has now announced that it will now allow its users to transfer money through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) at any mobile number registered with the third party UPI applications. With the new addition users will be able to make faster and seamless transaction to any one who is even not register on Paytm.

According to the notification, Paytm Payments Bank announced that users on the Paytm app will now be able to make UPI transactions to any mobile number across all UPI payment apps even if the recipient is not registered with Paytm. With this, Paytm app users can instantly receive money from and send money to any mobile number with a registered UPI ID across payment apps.

3 Quick Steps to Send Money Via UPI on Paytm

In the ‘UPI Money Transfer’ section of the Paytm app, tap on ‘To UPI Apps’ Tap on ‘Enter Mobile No. of any UPI app’ and enter the mobile number of the recipient Enter the amount and tap on ‘Pay Now’ for instant transfer of money

“This is an important move for the UPI ecosystem, as it will enable more users to send money to any UPI app, encouraging wider adoption,” reported Business Standard quoting a Paytm spokesperson