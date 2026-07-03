Share Market News: This company posts 21 percent growth in revenue during Quarter 1, likely to become debt-free in THIS month

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech surged 5.79 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra which climbed 1.81 per cent. Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, and ICICI Bank were also among the winners.

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New Delhi: PC Jeweller Ltd reported 21 per cent growth in consolidated revenue during the first quarter of this fiscal and said it will become a debt-free company during the July-September period. In a regulatory filing, the company said that it concluded the first quarter of 2026-27 with a consolidated revenue growth of about 21 per cent year-on-year. “Debt reduced by more than 90 per cent; Debt-Free status to be achieved in the current quarter itself,” it said in the business update.

PC Jeweller has reduced its outstanding debt that was payable to the banks under the terms of Joint Settlement Agreement, by another 24 per cent during the June quarter. “With this reduction, the company has now reduced its outstanding debt by more than 90 per cent as on date, since the execution of the Settlement Agreement with banks on 30 September 2024. The repayment of remaining outstanding debt and attaining a debt-free status in the ongoing quarter itself will significantly improve the company’s financial position in the coming periods,” the company said.

During 2025-26 fiscal, the company’s net profit increased to Rs 714.46 crore from Rs 577.70 crore in the preceding year. Total income rose to Rs 3,549.58 crore from Rs 2,371.87 crore. PC Jeweller has around 50 stores across major cities.

Stock markets take winning run to 3rd day

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Friday, extending their winning momentum to the third day running, amid a rally in IT stocks and a softer-than-expected US jobs data tempering expectations of near-term monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 261.79 points, or 0.34 per cent, to settle at 77,763.91. During the day, it jumped 655.4 points, or 0.84 per cent, to 78,157.52.

The 50-share NSE Nifty went up 95.15 points, or 0.39 per cent, to end at 24,270.85. The BSE MidCap Select index declined 0.46 per cent and SmallCap Select index dipped 0.33 per cent.

Sectorally, realty surged 2.22 per cent, focused IT jumped 1.74 per cent, IT (1.55 per cent), healthcare (1.31 per cent), commodities (0.90 per cent), metal (0.89 per cent) and telecommunication (0.77 per cent). Power declined 2.39 per cent, capital goods (2.26 per cent), industrials (1.45 per cent), utilities (0.58 per cent), auto (0.42 per cent) and consumer durables (0.32 per cent).

(With PTI inputs)

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