Share Market News: This sector in focus after company allots 1.10 crore equity shares to promoter; Check details here

Last seen, the company's stock was trading at Rs 9.85, up 2.18% or Rs 0.21 on the NSE, and on the BSE, the stock was trading at Rs 9.82, up 1.87% or Rs 0.18.

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Stock Market News

New Delhi: Jewellery sector company PC Jeweller Ltd has given two important pieces of information to its investors, after which the company’s stock is on investors’ radar today. In its earlier filing, the company stated that its Board of Directors, by way of circulation, passed a resolution on August 3, 2026, allotting 1,10,50,000 (1.10 crore) equity shares to the promoter and Managing Director Balram Garg.

These shares were issued upon conversion of 1,10,50,000 warrants into equity shares out of 9,72,22,222 fully convertible warrants issued on a preferential basis on September 18, 2025. Balram Garg deposited the remaining amount of ₹14.91 crore for this purpose at ₹13.50 per warrant (75% of the issue price).

In a separate filing, the company stated that it has repaid the outstanding debt owed to two more banks. With this, the company has now successfully repaid the entire debt of seven banks from a consortium of 14 banks. Significantly, the debt of all seven banks has been completely repaid by pre-paying it before the due date. The company stated that it is rapidly progressing towards its goal of becoming completely debt-free in the current quarter, and this early repayment is a major step in that direction.

Last seen, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 9.85, up 2.18% or Rs 0.21 on the NSE, and on the BSE, the stock was trading at Rs 9.82, up 1.87% or Rs 0.18.

The company recently announced that PC Jeweller’s promoter and managing director Balram Garg has been allotted 30.5 million (30,550,000) equity shares following the conversion of 30.5 million fully convertible warrants into equity shares.

Stock markets trade mixed amid introduction of new closing auction session

Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty traded on a mixed note in early trade on Tuesday following introduction of a new auction mechanism for shares having futures and options (F&O) contracts.

The Closing Auction Session (CAS) in the equity cash segment became operational on Monday, introducing a new auction-based mechanism for determining the closing prices of eligible stocks in a move aimed at making the price discovery process more transparent and robust.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 97 points to 78,736.20 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 173.95 points to 24,600.35.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty on Monday ended with an unusual aberration after stock exchanges introduced the new auction mechanism.

“The 390-point spurt in the Nifty yesterday caused primarily by the new closing auction session (CAS) for determining the closing prices of stocks in the F&O segment is expected to normalise today. The sharp spike in Nifty vis-a-vis Sensex was an aberration caused by the new CAS, and therefore, investors need not attach much importance to this one-day aberration,” VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

Disclaimer: India.com provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.