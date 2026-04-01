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Shares of THIS company in focus on conversion of 79.04 lakh warrants, check full details here

Shares of THIS company in focus on conversion of 79.04 lakh warrants, check full details here

Earlier, the company reported a 28 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 190.10 crore in the quarter ended December, mainly on festive demand.

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Shares of renowned jewellery company PC Jeweller Ltd. are seeing a significant 8% gain today, driven by significant information the company released after market hours on Tuesday. In its latest exchange filing, the company said that out of the total 48.08 crore convertible warrants issued earlier, 79.04 lakh warrants have now been converted into equity shares.

Under this agreement, on March 31, 2026, the Company’s Board passed a resolution through circulation to allocate 7.90 crore new equity shares (₹1 face value) to two non-promoter investors. This change was made after a share split (₹10 to ₹1). Upon conversion of these warrants, the Company received approximately ₹33.31 crore, at ₹42.15 per warrant (75% of the issue price).

Last seen, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 8.07, up 7.31% or Rs 0.55 on the BSE, and on the NSE, the stock was trading at Rs 8.06, up 6.47% or Rs 0.49.

In a recent filing, the company stated that it had previously issued a total of 480.8 million fully convertible warrants expiring on September 30, 2024, and October 11, 2024, to promoter and non-promoter (public) category investors on a preferential basis. On March 28, 2026, the board passed a resolution through circulation approving the conversion of 20,009,70,056 warrants into equity shares. A total of 20,097,560 new equity shares (₹1 face value) were allotted to four investors. This conversion occurred after investors deposited the remaining amount of ₹847 million at ₹42.15 per warrant (75% of the issue price).

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Earlier, the company reported a 28 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 190.10 crore in the quarter ended December, mainly on festive demand.

Its net profit stood at Rs 147.96 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income grew to Rs 900.51 crore in the October-December period of this fiscal from Rs 683.44 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

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