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  • Share Market News: This jewellery stock jumps in weak market post strong Q1 results, profit surged 37 percent in June quarter 

Share Market News: This jewellery stock jumps in weak market post strong Q1 results, profit surged 37 percent in June quarter 

The company's operating EBITDA also increased by 89.7 percent to Rs 241.56 crore, compared to ₹127.3 crore a year ago. Profit also increased by 45.32 percent on a quarterly basis.

Written by: Victor Dasgupta Edited by: Victor Dasgupta
Published: August 11, 2026, 1:55 PM IST
Share Market News: This jewellery stock jumps in weak market post strong Q1 results, profit surged 37 percent in June quarter 
Image for representational purposes only

New Delhi: PC Jeweller Ltd. shares are seeing a strong rally today. As of 9:50 am, the company’s stock was trading at 10.48 rupees, up 6.72%, or 0.66 rupees, and on the BSE, the stock was trading at 10.45 rupees, up 6.42%, or 0.63 rupees. This rise in the stock comes after the company posted strong Q1 results.

In its latest exchange filing on Monday, the company said that PC Jeweller’s consolidated net profit in the first quarter of FY 2026-27 increased by 37.2% year-on-year to ₹222 crore. The company’s PAT was ₹161.9 crore a year ago. During this period, the revenue from operations of the jewellery retailer increased by 21% to ₹877.04 crore, which was ₹724.91 crore in the same quarter last year.

Read more: Share Market News: IT stock jumps over 15 percent in volatile market as subsidiary signs USD 15 million deal with THIS company

The company’s operating EBITDA also increased by 89.7 percent to Rs 241.56 crore, compared to ₹127.3 crore a year ago. Profit also increased by 45.32 percent on a quarterly basis. PAT in the March quarter was ₹152.89 crore. However, revenue from operations declined 5.4% on a quarterly basis to ₹927.34 crore.

The company raised ₹2,702.11 crore during the quarter through a preferential issue of fully convertible warrants, with 93% of the issue proceeds received. After the end of the quarter, the promoters converted an additional 41.6 million warrants into equity shares. In July, the company’s board also approved a QIP proposal to raise up to ₹1,000 crore, subject to necessary approvals.

PC Jeweller has expanded beyond its traditional retail business. The company’s step-down subsidiary, PCJ Mining SARL, has received a license for semi-mechanized artisanal gold mining in Chad. The company has also signed agreements with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

In partnership with NSDC, PC Jeweller will serve as the industry and franchise partner in the National Entrepreneurs Empowerment Drive (NEED) for the gems and jewellery sector. This initiative plans to onboard up to 2 lakh micro-entrepreneurs across the country under the PC Jeweller brand over five years.

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About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

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