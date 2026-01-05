Home

Shares of THIS company gain 6 percent amid strong performance in December quarter: Check full details here

The company reported a strong performance this quarter. In its filing, the company stated that its standalone income increased approximately 37% year-over-year due to strong customer demand during the festive and wedding seasons.

Shares of PC Jeweller Ltd., a well-known jewelry company, are seeing a strong rally today. The stock is trading up more than 6 percent. The stock was trading at Rs 10.15, up 6.28% or Rs 0.60 on the NSE and on the BSE, the stock was trading at Rs 10.12, up 5.86% or Rs 0.56. The stock opened at Rs 9.90 on BSE today and has touched its intraday high of Rs 10.32 so far.

In its latest exchange filing last Sunday, the company shared a business update for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3FY26). The company reported a strong performance this quarter. In its filing, the company stated that its standalone income increased approximately 37% year-over-year due to strong customer demand during the festive and wedding seasons.

During this quarter, the company submitted a proposal to the Directorate of Industries and Enterprise Promotion under the Chief Minister Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan (CM-YUVA) of the Uttar Pradesh government. The scheme aims to establish 1,000 jewelry retail franchise units in rural and semi-urban areas by supporting trained goldsmith entrepreneurs with the company. The proposal has been approved by the Uttar Pradesh government, and the company has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the CM-YUVA Mission under the Department of MSME and Export Promotion.

This initiative will provide employment opportunities for youth, promote self-employment, and contribute to the state’s economic development. It will also strengthen the company’s brand recognition, expansion capabilities, and retail network.

The company stated in its filing that it is also progressing steadily toward its goal of becoming debt-free. Following settlement agreements with banks on September 30, 2024, the company has reduced its outstanding debt by approximately 68%, demonstrating its financial strength.

In the filing, the company said that in the coming time, its focus will remain on retail expansion, achieving debt-free status and delivering consistent performance.

