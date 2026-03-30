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Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus on signing MoU with the National Skill Development Corporation

Stock Market News: Shares of THIS company in focus on signing MoU with the National Skill Development Corporation

The conversion took place after investors deposited the remaining amount, totalling ₹84.70 crore, at ₹42.15 per warrant (which is 75% of the issue price).

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PC Jeweller Ltd, a small-cap jewellery company with a market cap of Rs 6,137.78 crore, has given two important pieces of information to its investors, after which the company’s stock is on the radar today. The company had earlier issued a total of 48.08 crore fully convertible warrants on September 30, 2024 and October 11, 2024, to promoter and non-promoter (public) category investors on a preferential basis, the company said in its earlier filing.

Now, on March 28, 2026, the Board approved the conversion of 2,00,97,056 warrants into equity shares by circulation. A total of 20,09,70,560 new equity shares (₹1 face value) have been allotted to four investors.

The conversion took place after investors deposited the remaining amount, totalling ₹84.70 crore, at ₹42.15 per warrant (which is 75% of the issue price).

In a separate exchange filing, the company stated that it had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), a subsidiary of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, on March 26, 2026. Under this agreement, the company has been selected as an industry/franchise partner in the gems and jewellery sector.

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The partnership aims to create and onboard approximately 200,000 micro-entrepreneurs across the country under the PC Jeweller brand over the next 5 years. NSDC is driving this initiative under its “National Entrepreneurship Drive (NED)” which aims to increase employment, create new entrepreneurs and strengthen the local economy.

This plan will be implemented in a total of 15 sectors, with a key partner selected for each sector. This MoU will also provide the company with a significant opportunity to expand its business and retail network. Meanwhile, the company’s stock was trading at Rs 7.81, down 2.13% or Rs 0.17 on the NSE and BSE at the time of writing the report.

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