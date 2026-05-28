Stock Market News: This company reports 61 percent jump in profit in Q4, plans to open 100 new stores | Details here

The company claims that several business partners are showing interest in large format franchise showrooms and many discussions are in advanced stages.

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New Delhi: Shares of jewelry retail company PC Jeweller are likely to be in investors’ sights on Friday, May 29. The company announced strong results for the March 2026 quarter and the full fiscal year FY26 on Wednesday. The company said its earnings grew sharply due to improved customer demand, operational improvements, and cost controls. PC Jeweller’s consolidated net profit rose 61.3% year-on-year to ₹152.9 crore in the March quarter, compared to ₹94.8 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s operating income increased 32.7% to ₹927.3 crore (approximately $1.2 billion) from ₹699 crore (approximately $1.9 billion) a year earlier. According to the company, revenue from domestic operations increased by approximately 33%, while profit before tax increased by approximately 59%.

At the operational level, EBITDA increased by 13% to Rs 164 crore, from Rs 145 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

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However, EBITDA margin declined to 17.6% from 20.7% in the same period last year. The company attributed this to operating leverage and changes in cost structure.

The company’s revenue increased 49% to ₹3,353 crore in FY26, compared to ₹2,243 crore in FY25. PAT increased 80% to ₹705 crore during the same period, compared to ₹392 crore in FY25. The company stated that this figure excludes exceptional items such as tax refunds and interest.

Balram Garg, the company’s managing director, said that FY26 was a significant year for the company’s turnaround. He added that the company has reduced its debt by more than 90% since the settlement agreement with banks became effective on September 30, 2024. Garg said that the company is moving towards becoming debt-free soon. Following this, the company plans to expand significantly.

The company claims that several business partners are showing interest in large format franchise showrooms and many discussions are in advanced stages.

According to Balram Garg, the company could open up to 100 new franchise outlets in the next 12 to 18 months. He added that the company will also focus on franchise expansion, government partnerships, and value chain integration through mining activities.

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