New Delhi: Attention car drivers! While driving your own vehicle, you need to make sure that the people sitting at the back wear seat belt, otherwise, they will soon be penalised. Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the rear seat occupants not wearing a seat belt will be penalised soon and added that a notification in this regard will be released in the next three days.

Giving details, Gadkari said the highest number of people dying in road accidents in India belongs to the age group of 18-34 years. He stated that reducing road accidents is the only area where he did not get success in the last 8 years.

Speaking at an event organised by Business Standard, Gadkari said in next three days, the Centre will issue notification that if anyone doesn't wear seat belt sitting on the rear seat in a car, then he or she will be penalised.

“Because of Cyrus Mistry Accident, I have decided that in rear seat there will be alarm for seat belt like it is for driver seat. There will be penalty for not wearing seatbelt in rear seats in cars,” Nitin Gadkari told Business Standard.

According to him, the seat-belt reminder system for rear seats will also be introduced in cars and SUVs in the days to come. Most importantly, wearing of seat belts signifies that from now on all the occupants in the cars and SUVs will have to wear seatbelts, else a fine will be imposed.

He further suggested another idea to the rising levels of sound pollution in the country by replacing the car horns with the sound of Indian musical instruments. “To reduce sound pollution, my idea is to replace the sound of car horns with sound from Indian instruments,” Gadkari added.

The Union Minister said the government is also planning to introduce electric buses on a mass scale in multiple cities across the country and added that the cost of running a diesel bus is Rs 150/km. “Meanwhile, for electric buses, running an AC bus costs Rs 80/km and non AC bus costs Rs 49/km,” Gadkari stated.