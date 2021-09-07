New Delhi: The Central government pensioners have been advised not to share any sensitive information to any phone call or messages. The callers, who are actually scammers, may pose as bank or government officials and seek to obtain important information. “Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare does not ask for any sensitive information from the Pensioners, kindly do not share any sensitive data such as OTPs or confirmation codes with anyone,” Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare tweeted.Also Read - AB De Villiers Congratulates Virat Kohli-Led Indian Team After Oval Victory

Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare is the Nodal Department to formulate policy on pension and retirement benefits of the Central Government Civil Employees.

The Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare said it never asks OTPs for any pension related issues and never call or ask for any sensitive data.

Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has issued a Grievance Cell number for all central government pensioners – 1800-11-1960.

In case you receive any calls or sms from any suspicious numbers, please inform the Cyber Crime Department.

The cyber crime cell number is 155260.

Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare does not ask for any sensitive information from the Pensioners, kindly do not share any sensitive data such as OTPs or confirmation codes with anyone.

