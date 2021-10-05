New Delhi: In a relief, there will not be delay in receiving pension for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) members. EPFO has launched “NIRBADH SEWA” under which subscribers will get Pension Payment Order (PPO) on the Date of Retirement, the nodal body has stated. “NIRBADH SEWA by EPFO – Subscribers to get Pension Payment Order (PPO) on the Date of Retirement,” EPFO tweeted.Also Read - Over 40 Including Children Fall Ill Due to Diarrhoea Outbreak in Bihar Village

What is Pension Payment Order (PPO)?

Pension Payment Order (PPO) is a unique 12-digit number that enables pensioners to receive their pension. PPO number acts a reference for any communication with Central Pension Accounting Office (CPAO). Along with the Life Certificate, which is required to submit every year, PPO number is crucial.

How To Check, Get Pension Payment Order (PPO)?

If you forget PPO number or you want to want to obtain one, you can check through the bank account number and member ID search at https://mis.epfindia.gov.in/PensionPaymentEnquiry/RegionCodeController.

After successful submission, “PPO number will appear on screen”.

You can also make PPO Enquiry https://mis.epfindia.gov.in/PensionPaymentEnquiry/paymentEnquiry.jsp.

You need to enter details such as “Issued Office”, “Office Id”, “PPO Number”, and “Pensioner’s Date of Birth”.

NIRBADH SEWA by EPFO – Subscribers to get Pension Payment Order (PPO) on the Date of Retirement. ईपीएफओ द्वारा ‘’निर्बाध सेवा’’ – अंशदाता सेवानिवृत्ति के दिन पेंशन भुगतान आदेश (पीपीओ) प्राप्‍त कर सकेंगे।#EPFO #SocialSecurity pic.twitter.com/Z6M90neLUE — EPFO (@socialepfo) October 4, 2021

EPFO has cautioned its members and never asked for personal details such as Aadhaar, Permanent Account Number (PAN), Universal Account Number (UAN), bank account, OTP over phone, social media, and WhatsApp. For any services, EPFO never asks to deposit any money through WhatsApp and social media etc.

Also EPFO wants its members to file their e-nomination as soon as possible to get Provident Fund (PF), Pension (EPS) and Insurance (EDLI) benefit online.