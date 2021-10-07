New Delhi: The central government has given details about provisions for nominations for ex-gratia payment in accordance with pension rules. A lump sum compensation is given to the families of the central government employees who die during the official duty.Also Read - LIVE Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today's Match Latest Updates: Punjab Opt to Bowl

While the rates of ex-gratia lump sum payment are mentioned, the existing instruction do not specify the member of the family to who such ex gratia payment will be paid. On death of a government employee, payment of other lump sum amounts, such as death gratuity, GPF balance, and others, is made in accordance with the nominations made by the government servant during the service, Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare said in Office Memorandum.

Ex-Gratia Payment – All You Need to Know