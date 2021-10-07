New Delhi: The central government has given details about provisions for nominations for ex-gratia payment in accordance with pension rules. A lump sum compensation is given to the families of the central government employees who die during the official duty.Also Read - LIVE Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Cricket Score IPL 2021 Today's Match Latest Updates: Punjab Opt to Bowl
While the rates of ex-gratia lump sum payment are mentioned, the existing instruction do not specify the member of the family to who such ex gratia payment will be paid. On death of a government employee, payment of other lump sum amounts, such as death gratuity, GPF balance, and others, is made in accordance with the nominations made by the government servant during the service, Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare said in Office Memorandum. Also Read - Live Score India Women vs Australia Women 1st T20I Updates: India On Course To Big Score As Rain Stops Play
Ex-Gratia Payment – All You Need to Know
Also Read - Navratri 2021: Top 5 Tips to Follow During Navratri Fasting To Lose Weight | Watch Video
- Accordingly, the central government has decided that, on death of a government servant during the official duty, the ex-gratia payment may be given to a member or members of the family mentioned in the nomination by the employee during his or her service tenure, the Office Memorandum stated.
- Family for this purpose will have the same meaning as in the case of gratuity and it will include the members of family as mentioned in sub-rule (6) of Rule 50 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, the Office Memorandum reads.
- In this regard, the Common Nomination Form in Form 1 appended to the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972 has been amended to include the nomination in respect of the ex-gratia payment and the same is enclosed, as per the Office Memorandum.
- Since, the ex-gratia payment is payable to the family only, no nomination can be made in favour of a person who is not a family member of the family, even where the government employee has no family, the Office Memorandum stated.
- If no nomination has been made, the ex-gratia payment will be shared equally by all eligible family members as in the case of Gratuity, in accordance with Rule 51 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, according to the Office Memorandum.