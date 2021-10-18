New Delhi: Every central government pensioner has to submit Annual Life Certificate in November to continue to receive pension. Pensioners can submit the Annual Life Certificate through different modes. An Annual Life Certificate can be submitted manually or digitally as per convenience of the pensioner, Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare stated in an office memorandum. Notably, pensioners in the age group of 80 years and above are allowed to submit Annual Life Certificate from October 1.Also Read - EPFO Alert: Orphans Can Avail Monthly, Lifelong Pension; Details Here

How To Submit Annual Life Certificate

Life certificate can be recorded by Pension Disbursing Banks (PDAs), if the pensioner physically appears before the PDA.

However, personal appearance of a pensioner will not be required, if the pensioner submits the life certificate form signed by any designated official.

Pensioners can submit life certificate online from home through Jeevan Pramaan Portal.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) of Department of Posts has launched “Doorstep Service for Submission of Digital Life Certificate through Postman”.

Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare has also roped in an alliance comprising 12 Public Sector Banks which provide “Doorstep Banking” service to customers in 100 major cities.

PSB Alliance has introduced the service for collection of Life Certificates under the umbrella of Doorstep Banking.

Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare is the Nodal Department to formulate policy on pension and retirement benefits of the Central Government Civil Employees.