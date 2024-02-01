Home

People Will Bless BJP With Clear Mandate: FM Sitharaman Expresses Confidence Of LS Win In Budget Speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2024 Speech, has expressed confidence about BJP winning the Lok Sabha Elections 2024; she has said that people will bless the party with a clear mandate.

