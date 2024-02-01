By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
People Will Bless BJP With Clear Mandate: FM Sitharaman Expresses Confidence Of LS Win In Budget Speech
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget 2024 Speech, has expressed confidence about BJP winning the Lok Sabha Elections 2024; she has said that people will bless the party with a clear mandate.
