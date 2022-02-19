New Delhi: India is seeing a meteoric rise in the number of digital transactions. Each month, the number of such transactions has been reaching an unprecedented level. But this calls for caution and tips to make sure that your financial decisions are rational and safe.Also Read - How Does A Diversified Portfolio Benefit You? Know Here

According to a report by The Economic Times (ET), a latest study has found that vulnerability to fraud is the biggest fear in Indians while making digital transactions. This must not go unnoticed.

For increasing financial literacy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been conducting Financial Literacy Week since 2016. This year's edition got concluded yesterday, on February 18, 2022. This year the theme of the FLW was 'Go Digital, Go Secure'. Throughout the week, RBI conducts various activities and tasks to make people aware of the ways to stay safe in the financial framework.

5 Ways To Stay Secure While Making Digital Transactions