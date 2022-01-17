New Delhi: Keeping in mind the sudden expenses due to Covid-19 emergencies, Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), earlier this year, allowed the subscribers to withdraw double money from their respective accounts. Scores of people have been facing financial difficulties amid the raging pandemic. Currently, India is battling the third wave of the pandemic with over 2 lakh cases daily.Also Read - No Justification For Keeping Schools Closed Due to COVID Now: World Bank Education Director | Full Interview Here

The account holders can withdraw the money using the online portal of EPFO. What is more important is that the money will be transferred in just a matter of hours. Before the pandemic struck the world, subscribers were allowed to withdraw non-refundable balances only once. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Govt Shuts Schools For All Classes Till Jan 31, Postpones Exams Due To Rise In COVID Cases

The provision to withdraw the money twice, according to a report by The Economic Times, was first launched under the scheme Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS | Novak Djokovic Court Case: Deportation Likely

A Step-By-Step Guide To Withdraw Money Twice From Your PF Account