New Delhi: Do not throw all your eggs in one basket! Investments are grasping an increased enthusiasm of the Indian investors. But investment gurus have always focussed on the need to diversify the portfolio. A diversified portfolio not only protects you against the rising and lowering tides in the share markets but also helps in keeping your investments safe.Also Read - LIC IPO May Become Biggest Stock In Indian Share Markets: Report
The power of compounding has repeatedly been focussed on by moguls like Warren Buffet. It is through a diversified portfolio that one is able to take the benefit of compounding and gain good returns. Shares, bonds and securities must be properly mixed to gain better returns. Also Read - Indian Post Payments Bank To Charge Closure Fees On Savings Account | Details Here
It is imperative to do your research before investing your hard-earned money and experts have something to say about it. The assets must be bought depending upon the risk tolerance of the investor, according to a report by Financial Express. Also Read - PF Account: How To Check PF Account Balance?
What Are 5 Benefits Of A Diversified Portfolio?
- Peace of Mind: According to FE, when the total investment is diversified and categorised according to asset classes, the investors can stay tension-free. The chances of heavy losses reduce considerably. The risks must be weighed against the returns and assets chosen judiciously. The investment must be in accordance with your financial goals and appetite.
- Protection against market volatility: Global share markets have been seeing high volatility due to rising Russia-Ukraine tensions and high crude oil prices. The investors have been scared of investing more money and the bull run, which was going on for a while now, seems to be losing its steam. In all this, people with a diversified portfolio have much fewer chances of losing money. The impact of volatility reduces with diversification.
- Reduces Risk: Risk is an inseparable part of the investment. The risk appetite may however vary from one investor to the other. A diversified portfolio helps in reducing the risk significantly.
- Preserves Capital: The capital invested by the investor stands a big chance of protection with a diversified portfolio. As discussed earlier, the risk is reduced significantly. This means your capital is well-protected with a well-diversified portfolio.
- Taking advantage of all options: The returns vary from one investment option to the other. Sometimes, FDs fetch more than shares, sometimes it is vice versa. Other options include mutual funds, ETFs etc. By diversifying, an investor is allowing themselves to get the best out of every option available.