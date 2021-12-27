New Delhi: For a common man, investing their hard-earned money is one of the most important decisions. A well-researched investment not only provides monetary safety but also protects the person from financial shocks. There are various investment opportunities available today but we will discuss the ‘Gram Suraksha Scheme’. Under this scheme, a deposit of Rs 1,500 per month can help the investor to get up to Rs 35 lakh at the end of the maturity period.Also Read - Income Tax Return 2021: 5 Cash Transactions That May Land You In Trouble. Know Here

The scheme is particularly beneficial for people around 19 years of age. Investors between 19 and 55 years of age are eligible for the scheme.

Key Details About The Scheme

Eligibility and Instalment

A person of 19 years of age can subscribe to this scheme for 55 years at a premium of Rs 1,515 per month. For 58 years, they can deposit Rs 1,463 per month and for 60 years, they can deposit Rs 1,411 per month.

Maturity and Returns

After depositing the amount, the person will get Rs 31.60 lakh on maturity.

But if a person withdraws after 58 years, they will get a benefit of Rs 33.40 lakh.

The benefit in case of withdrawal after 60 years is Rs 34.60 lakh.

The depositors are allowed a minimum amount ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 10 lakh.

Other Details