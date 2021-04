Personal loan becomes a crucial tool when an individual needs urgent money or facing cash requirements. While the borrower decides the amount, the personal loan interest rates decide the total amount you need to pay to the lender. In this copy, we will provide you the personal loan interest rates effective in April, 2021. Also Read - Army of the Dead Trailer: Watch Huma Qureshi’s Look in Zack Snyder’s Zombie Heist Film

Personal Loan Interest Rates

UCO Bank is offering up to Rs 10 lakh at an interest rate of 8.45 per cent per annum. You need to pay Rs 8720 EMI per one lakh.

Central Bank of India is offering up to Rs 20 lakh at an interest rate of 8.45 per cent per annum. You need to pay Rs 8720 EMI per one lakh.

Union Bank of India is offering up to Rs 15 lakh at an interest rate of 8.90 per cent per annum. You need to pay Rs 8741 EMI per one lakh.

Andhra Bank of India is offering up to Rs 15 lakh at an interest rate of 8.90 per cent per annum. You need to pay Rs 8741 EMI per one lakh.

Punjab National Bank is offering up to Rs 15 lakh at an interest rate of 8.95 per cent per annum. You need to pay Rs 8743 EMI per one lakh.

Indian Bank is offering personal loan interest rate of 9.05 per cent per annum. You need to pay Rs 8747 EMI per one lakh.

Allahabad Bank is offering personal loan interest rate of 9.05 per cent per annum. You need to pay Rs 8747 EMI per one lakh.

Bank of India is offering up to Rs 10 lakh at an interest rate of 9.35 per cent per annum. You need to pay Rs 8761 EMI per one lakh.

IDBI Bank is offering up to Rs 5 lakh at an interest rate of 9.50 per cent per annum. You need to pay Rs 8768 EMI per one lakh.

State Bank of India (SBI) is offering up to Rs 20 lakh at an interest rate of 9.60 per cent per annum. You need to pay Rs 8773 EMI per one lakh.

HDFC Bank is offering up to Rs 40 lakh at an interest rate of 10.50 per cent per annum. You need to pay Rs 8815 EMI per one lakh.

Axis Bank is offering up to Rs 15 lakh at an interest rate of 11.00 per cent per annum. You need to pay Rs 8838 EMI per one lakh.

ICICI Bank is offering up to Rs 25 lakh at an interest rate of 10.50 per cent per annum. You need to pay Rs 8815 EMI per one lakh.