New Delhi: Personal loans are among the most used method of getting access to money in advance. The application process is fairly simple and it is easier to get as compared to car loans, house loans and others. However, the interest rates are much higher because these are unsecured loans. To understand the term, unsecured loans are loans which are not backed by any asset. There is no need to mortgage your house, gold or anything else to get these loans.

Check Personal Loan Interest Rates Here

Bank Interest Rate (Per Cent) State Bank of India (SBI) 9.80 – 12:30 Axis Bank 10.49 – 24 ICICI Bank Ltd 10.50 – 19 Bank of Baroda 9.20 – 16.55 Punjab National Bank 9.80 – 14.65 Indian Overseas Bank 10.90 – 11.90 Central Bank of India 9.85 – 10.05 Union Bank of India 9.30 – 13.40 Bandhan Bank Ltd 10.50 – 18

The data has been taken from the websites of these banks.