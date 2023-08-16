Home

Business

Petrol Price Slashed by 49 Paise in Maharashtra: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Other Cities

Petrol Price Slashed by 49 Paise in Maharashtra: Check Fuel Rates in Delhi, Kolkata, Other Cities

Petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre in Delhi, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

Petrol became costlier by 25 paise and diesel by 24 paise in West Bengal.

New Delhi: The prices of petrol and diesel have remained almost the same for the past one year across major cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. The fuel prices for Wednesday also remained the same in most of the cities. Generally, the petrol and diesel prices are announced at 6 AM each day. These rates, however, vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes.

Trending Now

Fuel Price Cheaper in Gujarat, Maharashtra

As per the latest fuel price updates, Petrol and diesel are being sold 70 paise cheaper in Gujarat. More significantly, petrol became cheaper by 49 paise and diesel by 47 paise in Maharashtra. Apart from Maharashtra, the prices of petrol and diesel have also been slashed in Jharkhand.

However, petrol became costlier by 25 paise and diesel by 24 paise in West Bengal. And in Rajasthan, the situation is same where petrol price has increased by 24 paise and diesel by 22 paise in the state. Petrol has become costlier by 33 paise and diesel by 31 paise in Bihar.

Fuel Prices in Major Cities

Petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre in Delhi, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre.

In the similar manner, petrol in Kolkata is being sold at Rs 106.03 and diesel is Rs 92.76 per litre. In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

The general consumers need to know that oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices in the country and this is being done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why Fuel Prices Defer From State To State?

Fuel prices for each state are announced every day at 6 AM. These prices, however, vary from state to state and this is being done due to several criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How To Get Fuel Prices On SMS

The general consumers can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can receive the information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can receive the information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. On the other hand, the HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES