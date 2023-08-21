Home

Business

Petrol Prices Cross Rs 100-Per-Litre Mark in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai: Check Fuel Price in Your City

Petrol Prices Cross Rs 100-Per-Litre Mark in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai: Check Fuel Price in Your City

Petrol is being sold at Rs 96.65 a litre in Noida after its price was slashed by 27 paise and the diesel price was also slashed by 25 paise and is being sold at Rs 89.80 a litre.

Petrol became cheaper by 11 paise to Rs 96.47 a litre in Lucknow.

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices for August 21 were largely constant across cities such as Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai. Fuel prices have been steady over the last few months across the country. However, individual cities witness fluctuations in fuel prices on certain occasions. These fuel prices vary from state to state, depending upon various factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Trending Now

The last time fuel price revision was done on 21 May last year when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. After the cut of excise duty by the centre in May 2022, some states have also reduced VAT prices on fuels, while some have imposed cess on petrol and diesel.

Petrol, Diesel Prices In Various Cities

Bengaluru : Petrol rate: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 87.89 per litre

: Petrol rate: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 87.89 per litre Chandigarh : Petrol rate: Rs 98.65 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 88.95 per litre

: Petrol rate: Rs 98.65 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 88.95 per litre Chennai : Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre

: Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre Gurugram : Petrol rate: Rs 97.04 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.91 per litre

: Petrol rate: Rs 97.04 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.91 per litre Kolkata : Petrol rate: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre

: Petrol rate: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre Lucknow : Petrol rate: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.76 per litre

: Petrol rate: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.76 per litre Mumbai : Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre

: Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre New Delhi : Petrol rate: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre

: Petrol rate: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre Noida: Petrol rate: Rs 96.65 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.82 per litre

Politics Over Fuel Price

The Congress had earlier this month accused the Centre of profiteering through imposition of taxes on petrol and diesel prices and urged the Narendra Modi government to pass on the benefits of reduced international crude oil prices to the people. The Opposition also argued that this would alleviate the burden of “back-breaking inflation”.

Congress general secretary (in charge, communications) Jairam Ramesh argued that the Centre has the ability to provide relief by reducing petrol and diesel rates by Rs 25-30 per litre, akin to the tax levels during the previous UPA government, thus putting an end to the ongoing profiteering.

Fuel Price Revision

It should be noted that the Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revise the petrol and diesel price daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates. And the changes in petrol and diesel price are implemented at 6 AM every day.

How to Check Fuel Prices Through SMS?

General customers can check the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can receive information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can in the similar manner receive the information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. Likewise, the HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES