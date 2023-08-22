Home

Petrol Price Hiked in Noida, Gurugram, Amritsar: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Your City

In Noida, petrol became costlier and is being sold at Rs 96.76 and diesel at Rs 89.93 per litre.

In Gurugram, petrol became costlier and is being sold at Rs 96.66, diesel at Rs 89.54 per litre.

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices for August 22 were largely the same except for a few cities where fuel prices were a bit on the higher side. The petrol and diesel prices for Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai remained the same for Tuesday. It should be noted that fuel prices have been steady over the last few months across the country. However, individual cities witness fluctuations in petrol and diesel prices on certain occasions. The fuel prices differ from state to state, depending upon various factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Petrol price has increased in Amritsar by 2 paise and is available at Rs 98.76 per litre. Likewise, price has also increased by 2 paise and is available at Rs 89.06 per litre.

In Noida, petrol became costlier by 11 paise to Rs 96.76 and diesel also became costlier by 11 paise to Rs 89.93. In a similar manner, petrol became costlier in Gurugram by 52 paise and is being sold at Rs 96.66 per litre. Diesel has also become costlier by 51 paise and is being sold at Rs 89.54.

Last time, the fuel price revision was done on 21 May last year when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel.

Petrol And Diesel Prices In Different Cities

Ahmedabad: Petrol became cheaper by 29 paise and is being sold at Rs 96.22, diesel became cheaper by 29 paise and is being sold at Rs 91.96.

Ajmer: Petrol became cheaper by 18 paise and is available at Rs 108.20, diesel became cheaper by 16 paise and is being sold at Rs 93.47.

Jaipur: Petrol became cheaper by 4 paise and is being sold at Rs 108.41, diesel became cheaper by 4 paise and is being sold at Rs 93.65.

Amritsar: Petrol became costlier by 2 paise to Rs 98.76, diesel price hiked by 2 paise to Rs 89.06.

Noida: Petrol is costlier now by 11 paise to Rs 96.76, diesel is also costlier by 11 paise to Rs 89.93.

Gurugram: Petrol is costlier by 52 paise to Rs 96.66, diesel price hiked by 51 paise to Rs 89.54.

Lucknow: Petrol is costlier by 10 paise to Rs 96.57, diesel is costlier by 10 paise to Rs 89.76.

Patna: Petrol is costlier by 5 paise to Rs 107.47 and diesel is costlier by 4 paise to Rs 94.25.

Check Fuel prices in Major Metro Cities

Chennai- Petrol is being sold at Rs 102.74, diesel at Rs 94.33 per litre.

New Delhi – Petrol is being sold at Rs 96.72, diesel at Rs 89.62 per litre.

Mumbai– Petrol is being sold at Rs 106.31, diesel at Rs 94.27 a litre.

Kolkata- Petrol is being sold at Rs 106.03, diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre.

How To Get Fuel Price Updates Through SMS

Major oil companies update the prices of petrol and diesel every day at 6 AM. In such a situation, customers can check the fuel price through SMS sitting at home without any hassle. HPCL customers send HPPRICE <dealer code> to 9222201122, BPCL customers send <dealer code> to 9223112222, Indian Oil customers send RSP <dealer code> to 9224992249 to get latest price update of petrol and diesel.

