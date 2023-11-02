Petrol Becomes Cheaper in Haryana, Punjab, Bengal, Odisha: Check Latest Fuel Prices in Your State

Home

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices remained the same in major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, except for a minor tweak in some places. This comes after the oil marketing companies in the country released the latest rates of petrol and diesel for Thursday. In India, fuel prices are revised every morning at 6 AM.

In the international market, the crude oil prices remain flat and the WTI crude was being sold at $ 81.07 per barrel. And Brent crude is trading at $ 85.16 per barrel.

Fuel Price Increased in These States

While petrol prices increased in some states, its prices came down in other states. In Chhattisgarh, petrol became costlier by 50 paise and diesel by 49 paise. Petrol became costlier by 56 paise and diesel by 52 paise in Maharashtra. Petrol and diesel prices also increased by 30 paise in Uttar Pradesh. Prices of petrol and diesel also increased in Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

Fuel Price Became Cheaper in These States

Petrol and diesel became cheaper by 28 paise in Haryana. Petrol and diesel prices also became cheaper in West Bengal, Punjab and Odisha.

Petrol Price in Various Cities

Petrol in Delhi now is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Petrol in Mumbai is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata is being sold at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol is available at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

It should be noted that the oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices on daily basis and these prices are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why Do Fuel Prices Change?

The fuel prices, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 AM daily. However, these fuel rates vary from state to state due to many factors such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Check Petrol, and Diesel Prices on Phone?

Customers can check the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.