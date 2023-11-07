Home

Petrol Becomes Cheaper Punjab, Rajasthan, Bengal: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Your State

Petrol has become cheaper by 46 paise and diesel by 43 paise in West Bengal.

Petrol has become cheaper by 36 paise and diesel by 34 paise in Punjab.

New Delhi: Several states on Tuesday witnessed a decline in prices of petrol and diesel even as fuel rates increased in some states. However, there is no significant change in the prices of crude oil in the international market. As pet the latest price index, the WTI crude was being sold at $ 80.82 per barrel and Brent crude is trading at $ 85.18 per barrel.

The states that witnessed an increase in petrol prices include Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Petrol prices increased by 50 paise in Chhattisgarh and the price of diesel has increased by 49 paise. Both petrol and diesel have become costlier by 26 paise in Jharkhand. Prices of petrol and diesel also increased in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Petrol has become cheaper by 46 paise and diesel by 43 paise in West Bengal. Petrol has become cheaper by 36 paise and diesel by 34 paise in Punjab. Petrol and diesel have also become cheaper in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal and Rajasthan.

Currently, petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre and diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol is available at Rs 106.03 and diesel at Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Notably, the oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices on daily basis in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why fuel prices change daily?

The fuel prices — whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 AM daily and these fuel rates, however, vary from state to state mainly due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

How to Check Petrol, Diesel Prices on Phone?

Oil customers can check the fuel rates through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. HPCL consumers can know the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

