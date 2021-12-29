Ranchi: Petrol and diesel prices have been slashed by Rs 25 per litre in Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced. However, there is a catch in the announcement. First, the benefit will be available only to the BPL cardholders from January 26, 2022, onwards. Second, the relief will only be limited to two-wheeler owners.Also Read - Devon Conway Ready For Bangladesh Series After Recovering From Freak Injury

Here's what the Office of Chief Minister of Jharkhand official tweet hand wrote while announcing the reduction in petrol and diesel prices.

पेट्रोल-डीजल के मूल्य में लगातार इजाफा हो रहा है, इससे गरीब और मध्यम वर्ग के लोग सबसे अधिक प्रभावित हैं। इसलिए सरकार ने राज्य स्तर से दुपहिया वाहन के लिए पेट्रोल पर प्रति लीटर ₹25 की राहत देगी, इसका लाभ 26 जनवरी 2022 से मिलना शुरू होगा:- श्री @HemantSorenJMM pic.twitter.com/MsinoGS60Y — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) December 29, 2021

