New Delhi: Petrol prices have been a major topic of discussion in India for a while now. Especially after the prices hit a 100-rupees mark in June 2021. The supply chain bottlenecks along with the lockdowns hurting the mining and refining sector, the petrol prices shot up during the Covid-19 crisis. But do you know that there is a country that is selling petrol at Rs 1.885 per litre?

Venezuela, as of December 6, 2021, sells petrol at Rs 1.885 per litre. It is the country that sells petrol or gasoline at the lowest price in the world. According to globalpetrolprices.com, "As a general rule, richer countries have higher prices while poorer countries and the countries that produce and export oil have significantly lower prices." The average price of gasoline around the world is 90.83 Indian Rupee per litre, according to data available on the website.

Iran comes a close second in the list with petrol price at Rs 3.866 per litre. On the other hand, Hong Kong has the costliest petrol. It sells petrol at Rs 195.113 per litre. It is followed by the Netherlands, which sells petrol at Rs 170.7 per litre.

It must be noted that all countries have access to the same prices of petroleum in the international markets, the difference in prices arises due to different taxation policies of different countries.

According to the website, the USA is a notable exception which even after being an advanced country, sells petrol at lower prices. As of December 6, one litre of petrol costs Rs 74.021 in the USA.

The list of top five countries with the cheapest petrol also included Syria, Angola and Algeria, along with Iran and Venezuela. While for the costliest petrol, Israel, Central African Republic and Finland accompanied the Netherlands and Hong Kong. In India, petrol was selling at Rs 95.41 per litre in Delhi and Rs 109.98 per litre in Mumbai, according to data on goodreturns’ website.