Petrol, Diesel rate big update on 02 June 2026: Crude Oil prices fall again, check fuel rates in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata

As per the information provided by oil companies, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi. In Kolkata, the price stands at Rs 113.51 per litre, while in Mumbai it is Rs 111.21 per litre and in Chennai Rs 107.77 per litre.

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New Delhi: In a significant development, the Indian basket of crude oil has become cheaper, whereas benchmark Brent crude has registered a marginal increase sending mixed signals of the International crude oil prices. Despite these fluctuations, state-owned oil marketing companies in India have not changed petrol and diesel prices today, Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

It is important to note that after the Assembly elections in five states, petroleum companies increased fuel prices four times within 11 days. The first hike came on May 15, 2026, when petrol prices were raised by Rs 3 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.29 per litre. This was followed by another increase on May 19, when petrol became costlier by 87 paise and diesel by 91 paise per litre.

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On May 23, prices were raised again by 87 paise for petrol and 91 paise for diesel. Subsequently, on May 25, 2026, petrol prices were increased by Rs 2.61 per litre and diesel prices by Rs 2.71 per litre.

Petrol prices in major cities

City Price New Delhi ₹102.12 Kolkata ₹113.51 Mumbai ₹111.21 Chennai ₹107.87 Gurugram ₹102.62 Noida ₹101.96 Bengaluru ₹110.89 Bhubaneswar ₹108.97 Chandigarh ₹101.51 Hyderabad ₹115.69 Jaipur ₹112.66 Lucknow ₹101.89 Patna ₹114.24 Thiruvananthapuram ₹115.49

Diesel prices in major cities

City Price New Delhi ₹95.20 Kolkata ₹99.82 Mumbai ₹97.83 Chennai ₹99.65 Gurugram ₹95.30 Noida ₹95.44 Bengaluru ₹98.80 Bhubaneswar ₹100.68 Chandigarh ₹89.47 Hyderabad ₹103.82 Jaipur ₹97.78 Lucknow ₹95.36 Patna ₹100.20 Thiruvananthapuram ₹104.40

On Saturday, the Modi government reduced export duty on petrol, diesel, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the fortnight starting June 1. The revised export duty on petrol is at Rs 1.5/litre, Rs 13.5/litre on diesel, Rs 9.5/litre on ATF.

CNG prices were increased in Mumbai by Rs 2 to Rs 86 per kg. This comes after 15 days of the previous price hike of the same amount. Domestic gas PNG has become costlier by 50 paise to Rs 52 per standard cubit metre (SCM).

Petrol Prices in Four Metro Cities

As per the information provided by oil companies, petrol is being sold at Rs 102.12 per litre in Delhi. In Kolkata, the price stands at Rs 113.51 per litre, while in Mumbai it is Rs 111.21 per litre and in Chennai Rs 107.77 per litre.

According to estimates, the rise in crude oil prices is causing state-owned oil marketing companies to incur losses of around ₹750 crore per day on the sale of petrol, diesel, LPG, and jet fuel.

Commercial LPG prices hiked by Rs 42, 5-kg LPG up Rs 11

Prices of commercial LPG – the one used in hotels and restaurants – as well as 5-kg market-priced LPG cylinders were on Monday hiked in line with global benchmarks, but rates of cooking gas used in household kitchens were kept unchanged.

The price of commercial LPG was hiked by Rs 42 to Rs 3,113.50 per 19-kg cylinder from Rs 3,071.50 in Delhi, industry sources said. The latest increase follows a sharp Rs 993 hike implemented on May 1, taking commercial LPG prices to their highest-ever levels.

Prices of 5-kg free-trade LPG (FTL) cylinders were also increased by Rs 11 to Rs 821.50 per cylinder.