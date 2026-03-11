Home

Business

Petrol, Diesel Price Today LIVE: India to hike petrol and diesel rates? Check latest fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Kolkata, Assam

live

Petrol, Diesel Price Today LIVE: India to hike petrol and diesel rates? Check latest fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Kolkata, Assam

"India faces no shortage of petrol, diesel, or Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), with sufficient stocks and ongoing exports of ATF positioning the country better than many others amid global disruptions," government sources said.

Image for representational purposes here

New Delhi: Even as global crude oil prices surged past USD 100 per barrel, the petrol and diesel prices remained the same on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. To recall, on Monday, oil prices witnessed a major decline, with Brent Crude slipping below USD 90 a barrel as markets reacted to comments from Donald Trump suggesting the US conflict with Iran could soon wind down. But the domestic fuel rates have not been revised yet. In India’s national capital, Delhi, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel remains at Rs 87.67 per litre. In Noida, petrol is being sold at Rs 94.88 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.98 per litre, showing no change from the previous day. Today’s petrol price in Gurgaon is at ₹95.39 per litre and the cost of diesel stands at Rs 87.85 per litre. Talking to WION on Tuesday (Mar 10), Government of India sources cautioned that petrol and diesel prices may be hiked, but only if the price of crude oil crosses the USD 130 per barrel mark. They confirmed that “Petrol and diesel prices in India are unlikely to rise unless crude oil breaches $130 per barrel,” with expectations of prices stabilising around $100.

Check the latest fuel prices here:

New Delhi:

Rs 94.77 Petrol Price (₹/litre)

Rs 87.67 Diesel Price (₹/litre)

Mumbai

103.49 Petrol Price (₹/litre)

90.03 Diesel Price (₹/litre)

Kolkata

104.95 Petrol Price (₹/litre)

92.02 Diesel Price (₹/litre)

Chennai

100.80 Petrol Price (₹/litre)

92.61 Diesel Price (₹/litre)

Bengaluru

102.92 Petrol Price (₹/litre)

88.99 Diesel Price (₹/litre)

Hyderabad

107.46 Petrol Price (₹/litre)

95.70 Diesel Price (₹/litre)

Patna

105.42 Petrol Price (₹/litre)

91.67 Diesel Price (₹/litre)

Lucknow

94.69 Petrol Price (₹/litre)

87.81 Diesel Price (₹/litre)

Jaipur

105.40 Petrol Price (₹/litre)

90.82 Diesel Price (₹/litre)

Ahmedabad

94.44 Petrol Price (₹/litre)

90.11 Diesel Price (₹/litre)

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.