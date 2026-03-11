  • Home
  • Business
  • Petrol, Diesel Price Today LIVE: India to hike petrol and diesel rates? Check latest fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Kolkata, Assam
live

Petrol, Diesel Price Today LIVE: India to hike petrol and diesel rates? Check latest fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Noida, Kolkata, Assam

"India faces no shortage of petrol, diesel, or Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), with sufficient stocks and ongoing exports of ATF positioning the country better than many others amid global disruptions," government sources said.

Published date india.com Published: March 11, 2026 6:39 AM IST
email india.com By Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Victor Dasgupta email india.com twitter india.com
Image for representational purposes here
Image for representational purposes here

New Delhi: Even as global crude oil prices surged past USD 100 per barrel, the petrol and diesel prices remained the same on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. To recall, on Monday, oil prices witnessed a major decline, with Brent Crude slipping below USD 90 a barrel as markets reacted to comments from Donald Trump suggesting the US conflict with Iran could soon wind down. But the domestic fuel rates have not been revised yet. In India’s national capital, Delhi, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel remains at Rs 87.67 per litre. In Noida, petrol is being sold at Rs 94.88 per litre and diesel at Rs 87.98 per litre, showing no change from the previous day. Today’s petrol price in Gurgaon is at ₹95.39 per litre and the cost of diesel stands at Rs 87.85 per litre. Talking to WION on Tuesday (Mar 10), Government of India sources cautioned that petrol and diesel prices may be hiked, but only if the price of crude oil crosses the USD 130 per barrel mark. They confirmed that “Petrol and diesel prices in India are unlikely to rise unless crude oil breaches $130 per barrel,” with expectations of prices stabilising around $100.

Check the latest fuel prices here:

New Delhi:

  • Rs 94.77 Petrol Price (₹/litre)
  • Rs 87.67 Diesel Price (₹/litre)

Mumbai

  • 103.49 Petrol Price (₹/litre)
  • 90.03 Diesel Price (₹/litre)

Kolkata

  • 104.95 Petrol Price (₹/litre)
  • 92.02 Diesel Price (₹/litre)

Chennai

  • 100.80 Petrol Price (₹/litre)
  • 92.61 Diesel Price (₹/litre)

Bengaluru

  • 102.92 Petrol Price (₹/litre)
  • 88.99 Diesel Price (₹/litre)

Hyderabad

  • 107.46 Petrol Price (₹/litre)
  • 95.70 Diesel Price (₹/litre)

Patna

  • 105.42 Petrol Price (₹/litre)
  • 91.67 Diesel Price (₹/litre)

Lucknow

  • 94.69 Petrol Price (₹/litre)
  • 87.81 Diesel Price (₹/litre)

Jaipur

  • 105.40 Petrol Price (₹/litre)
  • 90.82 Diesel Price (₹/litre)

Ahmedabad

  • 94.44 Petrol Price (₹/litre)
  • 90.11 Diesel Price (₹/litre)

Live Updates

  • Mar 11, 2026 7:26 AM IST

    Fuel Price Today LIVE: India currently holds more than 250 million barrels, or nearly 4,000 crore litres, of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

  • Mar 11, 2026 7:16 AM IST

    Fuel Price Today LIVE: India has broadened its crude supply base as part of its energy diplomacy, increasing the number of supplier countries from 27 to 40 across six continents.

  • Mar 11, 2026 6:56 AM IST

    Fuel Price Today LIVE: In Delhi, petrol was priced at Rs 94.77 per litre, while diesel stood at Rs 87.67 per litre, according to the latest price notification issued by state-run oil marketing companies.

  • Mar 11, 2026 6:48 AM IST

    Fuel Price Today LIVE: Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri had earlier stated that the nation was not facing any energy shortage and insisted that there was no cause for worry for energy consumers.

  • Mar 11, 2026 6:42 AM IST

    Fuel Price Today LIVE: Petrol and diesel prices in India are unlikely to increase unless global crude oil prices cross the USD 130 per barrel mark, suggest reports citing government sources.

About the Author

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta

Victor Dasgupta is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where he tracks major developments across national politics, education, world affairs, business, and current events. He specializes in simplif ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.