Petrol, Diesel Price Today Live: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Goa, Jaipur

Energy trade between India and its neighboring countries is also in focus. According to government sources, India continues to supply diesel to Bangladesh under the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline.

Published date india.com Published: March 12, 2026 6:22 AM IST
Published: March 12, 2026 6:22 AM IST
By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta
Petrol, Diesel Price Today Live
Petrol, Diesel Price Today Live

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices in India are unlikely to increase despite tensions in the Middle East, government sources said on Monday. The rates in major cities across the country did not witness significant changes on March 12 (Thursday). This information comes from the latest daily revision data released by oil marketing companies. It is important to note that the petrol and diesel prices in India are reviewed every day at 6 am. This revision is carried out by government-owned oil marketing companies, primarily Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. These companies determine fuel prices based on international crude oil prices and currency exchange rates. Energy trade between India and its neighboring countries is also in focus. According to government sources, India continues to supply diesel to Bangladesh under the India–Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline.

Petrol and Diesel Prices in Major Cities of India:

New Delhi

  • Petrol: Rs 94.77 per litre
  • Diesel: Rs 87.67 per litre

Mumbai

  • Petrol: Rs 103.50 per litre
  • Diesel: Rs 90.03 per litre

Bengaluru

  • Petrol: Rs 102.92 per litre
  • Diesel: Rs 90.99 per litre

Kolkata

  • Petrol: Rs 105.41 per litre
  • Diesel: Rs 92.02 per litre

Live Updates

  • Mar 12, 2026 6:54 AM IST

    Fuel Price Live: Petrol and diesel prices in the four metropolitan cities are as follows:

    In Delhi, petrol is priced at ₹94.72 per litre and diesel at ₹87.62 per litre.

    In Mumbai, petrol costs ₹103.44 per litre and diesel ₹89.97 per litre.

    In Chennai, petrol is ₹100.76 per litre and diesel ₹92.35 per litre.

    In Kolkata, petrol is priced at ₹104.95 per litre and diesel at ₹91.76 per litre.

  • Mar 12, 2026 6:51 AM IST

    Fuel Price Live: In India, minor changes in petrol and diesel prices have been observed in some cities. According to the latest rates released by government oil companies, there has been no change in fuel prices in the country’s four major metropolitan cities.

  • Mar 12, 2026 6:47 AM IST

    Fuel Price Live: As per the latest data, the price of Brent Crude has fallen to around USD 87.49 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude oil (WTI) is trading at approximately USD 82.94 per barrel.

  • Mar 12, 2026 6:31 AM IST

    Fuel Price Live: As per the Sri Lankan officials, the spike in retail prices of petrol and diesel has come into effect from midnight on Monday. The state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) said that under the revised rates, the prices of petrol and diesel have been raised by 22 Sri Lankan rupees per litre.

  • Mar 12, 2026 6:29 AM IST

    Fuel Prices Live: Sri Lanka has increased fuel prices by more than eight percent amid rising tensions in West Asia, sharp fluctuations are being seen in crude oil prices in the global market.

  • Mar 12, 2026 6:27 AM IST

    Fuel Prices Live: The government has increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 22. The new rates for petrol and diesel have come into effect from today itself, according to the reports.

  • Mar 12, 2026 6:25 AM IST

    Fuel Prices Live: Owing to the ongoing war in the Gulf countries, many countries are witnessing a crisis of petrol, diesel, and natural gas. The situation has become so severe that petrol pumps are on the verge of shutting down, while long queues of people waiting for refilling have formed outside gas agencies.

