Petrol, Diesel Price Today Live: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Goa, Jaipur

Energy trade between India and its neighboring countries is also in focus. According to government sources, India continues to supply diesel to Bangladesh under the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline.

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices in India are unlikely to increase despite tensions in the Middle East, government sources said on Monday. The rates in major cities across the country did not witness significant changes on March 12 (Thursday). This information comes from the latest daily revision data released by oil marketing companies. It is important to note that the petrol and diesel prices in India are reviewed every day at 6 am. This revision is carried out by government-owned oil marketing companies, primarily Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum. These companies determine fuel prices based on international crude oil prices and currency exchange rates. Energy trade between India and its neighboring countries is also in focus. According to government sources, India continues to supply diesel to Bangladesh under the India–Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline.

Petrol and Diesel Prices in Major Cities of India:

New Delhi

Petrol: Rs 94.77 per litre

Diesel: Rs 87.67 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol: Rs 103.50 per litre

Diesel: Rs 90.03 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol: Rs 102.92 per litre

Diesel: Rs 90.99 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol: Rs 105.41 per litre

Diesel: Rs 92.02 per litre

(Discliamer: Situation involving price of petrol, diesel and LPG is evolving rapidly amidst the ongoing conflict in Middle East. Reports regarding immediate shortages of fuel may be exaggerated. Zee News sources its information from official updates from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and authorized LPG distributors (Indane, Bharat gas, HP Gas) and advises its readers to rely on the said sources.)

