New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were again hiked on Wednesday by 80 paise a litre for a second consecutive day. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.01 per litre while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 88.27 per litre to Rs 86.67. In Mumbai, the petrol price rose to Rs 111.67 per litre, and diesel to Rs 95.85 per litre. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel cost Rs 106.34 and Rs 91.42 and Rs 102.91 and Rs 92.95 respectively.

After a status quo on rates for 137 days, India witnessed a surge in fuel prices by 80 paise on Tuesday.

To recall, on November 4th, the government had announced a cut of Rs 5 per litre in excise duty on petrol and an Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel to provide relief to customers against the soaring international crude oil prices.

Check the Latest Rates Below:

Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 97.01 Rs 88.27 Mumbai Rs 111.67 Rs 95.85 Kolkata Rs 106.34 Rs 91.42 Chennai Rs 102.91 Rs 92.95

Tuesday witnessed a rise in cooking gas prices too. Domestic LPG cylinder prices were hiked by over Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities. The government raised the bulk diesel prices by Rs 25 a litre last week and aviation fuel is up 50 percent since January.

Last week, OMCs increased diesel prices for bulk users by Rs 25/litre, while the aviation fuel was already up 50 percent since January. Speculations rose in the past few weeks that OMCs would start increasing fuel prices after poll results on March 10 as global oil rates touched a high of $140 per barrel earlier this month.