Petrol and diesel prices will be hiked again on Friday by 80 paise per litre across India. This will be the third time that the rates will be increased in March. In the National Capital, the petrol will be sold at Rs 97.81 per litre while it would be Rs 89.07 for diesel on Friday. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices will also be 80 paise a litre and it will be sold at Rs 112.47 and Rs 96.65 per litre respectively. As for Kolkata and Chennai, petrol and diesel will cost Rs 107.14 and Rs 92.22 and Rs 103.71 and Rs 93.75 respectively.Also Read - PNG Price Hiked: Know How Much Customers Have to Pay in Delhi Noida and Other Cities

After a status quo on rates for 137 days, India witnessed a surge in fuel prices by 80 paise on Tuesday. Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked Again. Why Rates Are Rising After A 137-Day Freeze | Explained

To recall, on November 4th, the government had announced a cut of Rs 5 per litre in excise duty on petrol and an Rs 10 per litre cut in excise duty on diesel to provide relief to customers against the soaring international crude oil prices Also Read - Petrol, Diesel Rates Hiked for Second Consecutive Day | Check Latest Rates Here

Check the Latest Rates Below:

Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 97.81 Rs 89.07 Mumbai Rs 112.47 Rs 96.65 Kolkata Rs 107.14 Rs 92.22 Chennai Rs 103.71 Rs 93.75

Tuesday witnessed a rise in cooking gas prices too. Domestic LPG cylinder prices were hiked by over Rs 50 in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities. The government raised the bulk diesel prices by Rs 25 a litre last week and aviation fuel is up 50 percent since January.

Last week, OMCs increased diesel prices for bulk users by Rs 25/litre, while the aviation fuel was already up 50 percent since January. Speculations rose in the past few weeks that OMCs would start increasing fuel prices after poll results on March 10 as global oil rates touched a high of $140 per barrel earlier this month.