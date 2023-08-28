Home

Petrol, Diesel Prices For August 28: Check Fuel Rates in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Noida, Gurugram

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices have not changed in major cities and remained the same on August 28. Metro cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai have not seen any change in the fuel prices for the past one year or so. It should be noted that the petrol and diesel rates for each day are announced at 6 AM every day and these fuel prices vary from state to state due to value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

Fuel Price Hiked in UP, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh

However, the petrol and diesel prices have increased by 43 paise in Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, petrol has become costlier by 44 paise and diesel by 41 paise in West Bengal. In a similar manner, petrol is costlier by 50 paise and diesel by 49 paise in Chhattisgarh.

Petrol in Delhi is being sold at Rs 96.72 a litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 89.62 a litre. Petrol is available at Rs 106.31 and diesel at Rs 94.27 per litre in Mumbai. In Kolkata, petrol is being sold at Rs 106.03 and diesel is at Rs 92.76 per litre. Petrol is being sold at Rs 102.63 and diesel at Rs 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

Last time, the fuel rate was changed on 21 May 2022, when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Since May 2022, some states have also reduced VAT prices on fuels, while some have imposed cess on petrol and diesel.

Check Fuel Prices in Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow

Bengaluru: Petrol rate: Rs 101.94 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 87.89 per litre

Chandigarh: Petrol rate: Rs 98.65 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 88.95 per litre

Chennai: Petrol rate: Rs 102.63 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.24 per litre

Gurugram: Petrol rate: Rs 97.04 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.91 per litre

Kolkata: Petrol rate: Rs 106.03 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 92.76 per litre

Lucknow: Petrol rate: Rs 96.57 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.76 per litre

Mumbai: Petrol rate: Rs 106.31 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 94.27 per litre

New Delhi: Petrol rate: Rs 96.72 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.62 per litre

Noida: Petrol rate: Rs 96.65 per litre, Diesel rate: Rs 89.82 per litre

How to Check Fuel Prices on Phone?

Customers can check the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS. Indian Oil customers can get information on phone by sending RSP and their city code to 9224992249 and BPCL customers can get information by sending an SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP and their city code. In the similar manner, HPCL consumers can check the price by sending HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

