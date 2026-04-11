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Petrol, Diesel Latest Prices: Check April 11 fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities amid West Asia developments

Petrol, Diesel Latest Prices: Check April 11 fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities amid West Asia developments

Petrol and diesel prices remain stable across major Indian cities despite rising West Asia tensions, offering temporary relief to consumers amid global crude oil volatility and uncertain energy market conditions.

Petrol Diesel Price Today

Petrol-Diesel Price Today, 11 April: Rates remain stable across metros as fuel price today cut-off was released on April 11. Today, petrol price in Delhi trades at ₹94.77 per litre while diesel costs ₹87.67 a litre. Petrol prices in Mumbai too remained unchanged at ₹103.54 while diesel price today stands at ₹90.03.

Petrol-Diesel Rates: Which city fuels are costliest?

Hyderabad and Kolkata feature at the top amongst metros with petrol selling at above ₹105 a litre mark in both these cities. Bengaluru petrol rates are at ₹104.91 while Chennai petrol cost is ₹103.81 a litre.

Diesel prices continue to hover below ₹100 mark even though cities in the south seem to have relatively higher prices compared to the northern markets.

Also read: Will petrol prices rise in India amid escalating tensions in West Asia? Crude oil surges sharply across globe, what is the Modi government’s plan?

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Fuel prices spared of hike amidst oil shock

As crude oil rates have witnessed high volatility in international markets owing to tensions in West Asia fuel prices have remained stable in India despite disruption of supply via Strait of Hormuz.

Fuel Price Hike ‘Limited’: Govt has come forward to announce that it will be limiting the hike as far as petroleum products are concerned. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have been asked to lower excise duty by ₹5 per litre and further increase on rising crude oil prices will be absorbed by them.

Will global factors impact fuel rates?

Uncertainty continues to loom large in global energy markets owing to the ongoing conflict between Iran and Western countries. Geopolitical tensions remain escalated with oil supply via a major chokepoint disrupted by Tehran. Analysts believe that any further escalation could force crude oil prices to increase which in turn could lead to increase in petrol and diesel prices.

Crude oil prices continue to trade sideways around $96-$100 per barrel for Brent crude.

Petrol and diesel may see a hike soon?

Fuel prices continue to remain stable for now, however, any significant hike in crude oil prices due to prolonged instability in international oil markets could force revision in domestic fuel prices.

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