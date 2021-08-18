New Delhi: In a relief, Diesel price has been reduced by 19 to 21 paise per litre across India. However, oil marketing companies have kept Petrol rate unchanged. Meanwhile, LPG Cylinder cooking gas price has been hiked across India.Also Read - Have to Pay For Past Oil Bonds: Finance Minister Rules Out Excise Duty Cuts on Petrol, Diesel For Now
Diesel Price Today
- Diesel price in Delhi was today reduced by 20 paisa per litre.
- Diesel rate in Mumbai was slashed by 21 paisa per litre.
- Diesel rate today in Mumbai is Rs 97.24 per litre, Rs 89.67 per litre in Delhi, Rs 94.20 per litre in Chennai, and 92.82 per litre in Kolkata.
Petrol Price Today
- Petrol price in Delhi is Rs 101.84 per litre.
- Petrol rate in Mumbai is Rs 107.83 per litre.
- Petrol price in Chennai is Rs 99.47 per litre.
- Petrol rate in Kolkata is Rs 102.08 per litre.
LPG Gas Price
- LPG cylinder cooking gas price has been hiked by Rs 25.
- In Delhi, LPG cylinder cooking gas price is Rs 859.5.
- LPG cylinder cooking gas price in Mumbai is Rs 859.5.
- In Kolkata, LPG cylinder cooking gas price is Rs 886.
- LPG cylinder cooking gas price in Chennai is Rs 875.5.