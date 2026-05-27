‘Avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG’: Modi government makes big statement amid crisis rumours

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has urged citizens to avoid panic purchasing of petrol, diesel and LPG, confirming that national supply chains remain stable and fully operational despite ongoing tensions in West Asia.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/business/petrol-diesel-lpg-modi-government-makes-big-statement-crisis-rumours-west-asia-avoid-panic-purchase-8428392/ Copy

Amritsar Consumers wait at a petrol station, in Amritsar, Punjab, Monday, May 25, 2026. (PTI)

Petrol diesel supply update: With rumors of potential shortages circulating in the country, the Modi government has issued a clear directive to the public: remain calm. In the recent statement, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has urged citizens on Wednesday to refrain from the panic buying of petrol, diesel, and LPG, emphasizing that the national supply chain remains stable and fully operational. The appeal for calm comes in the wake of the 6th meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM). Here are all the details you need to know about what the Modi government Minister has said on the Petrol, diesel and LPG supply in the country.

During this session, top officials conducted a comprehensive review of the nation’s essential commodity reserves and the strength of domestic supply chains, specifically evaluating potential impacts stemming from the ongoing situation in West Asia.

Read more: Petrol pumps will remain closed for 10 hours in THIS Uttar Pradesh district

Also read: Petrol pumps will remain closed for 10 hours in THIS Uttar Pradesh district

Modi government on Petrol, diesel and LPG: Key Takeaways for Citizens

Supply is Normal: The government has confirmed that there is no disruption in the availability of fuel or cooking gas.

Proactive Measures: Authorities are actively monitoring the situation and have implemented extensive measures to ensure that essential items remain readily available across the country.

Official Advice: Citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary panic-driven purchases, as the government is taking every step necessary to maintain a seamless supply.

“The Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been doing excellent work since the conflict in West Asia broke out. The GoM expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his farsighted vision and providing outstanding leadership during difficult times,” Rajnath Singh added.

Government notifies Liquefied Petroleum Gas Amendment Order, 2026

Meanwhile, the Government has notified the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Amendment Order, 2026, aimed to provide additional relaxation and convenience to domestic LPG consumers who shift to piped natural gas (PNG) connections, a report by IANS said.

Also read: Today Petrol, Diesel Prices May 27: Petrol crosses Rs 102 in Delhi; Check Petrol, Diesel prices in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gurgaon

Under the amended provisions, LPG consumers who have PNG connections as well may apply for termination of the LPG connection within 30 days of obtaining a PNG connection. These consumers may obtain a transfer voucher for future restoration of the LPG connection in a non-PNG area, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)